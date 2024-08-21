FULL LIST: 2023/24 PFA Premier League Team Of The Year, Others

The 2023/24 Premier League season has produced a plethora of excellent players, and the PFA Premier League Team of the Year recognizes the best of the best. This year’s roster combines defensive strength, midfield inventiveness, and offensive prowess. This was revealed in a series of posts on Tuesday by the Professional Footballers Association X account, #PFA.

On Tuesday night, the Professional Footballers’ Association Awards will take center stage, commemorating the Premier League’s finest players.

The previous season’s squad included five Arsenal players, four Manchester City players, an Aston Villa goal machine, and the Liverpool captain.

Here is the 23/24 PFA Premier League Team of the Year:

GK: David Raya (Arsenal)

David Raya (Arsenal) DEF: Kyle Walker (Man City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Kyle Walker (Man City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) MID: Rodri (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Rodri (Man City), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) FWD: Phil Foden (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Meanwhile, here are the winners and their categories from the PFA Awards night:

Men’s Player of the Year : Phil Foden (Manchester City)

: Phil Foden (Manchester City) Women’s Player of the Year : Bunny Shaw (Manchester City)

: Bunny Shaw (Manchester City) Men’s Young Player of the Year : Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) Women’s Young Player of the Year : Grace Clinton (Manchester United, on loan at Spurs)

: Grace Clinton (Manchester United, on loan at Spurs) Championship Player of the Year : Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

: Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) League One Player of the Year : Alfie May (Charlton Athletic)

: Alfie May (Charlton Athletic) League Two Player of the Year: Jodi Jones (Notts County)

PFA WSL team of the season 2023-24

GK: Khiara Keating (Man City)

Khiara Keating (Man City) DEF: Laia Aleixandri (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Laia Aleixandri (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Niamh Charles (Chelsea) MID: Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Tottenham)

Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Tottenham) FWD: Lauren James (Chelsea), Bunny Shaw (Man City), Lauren Hemp (Man City)

PFA Championship team of the season 2023-24

GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds)

Illan Meslier (Leeds) DEF: Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Jannick Vestergaard (Leicester), Leif Davis (Ipswich)

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Jannick Vestergaard (Leicester), Leif Davis (Ipswich) MID: Archie Gray (Leeds), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Gabriel Sara (Norwich)

Archie Gray (Leeds), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Gabriel Sara (Norwich) FWD: Crysencio Summerville (Leeds), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn), Adam Armstrong (Southampton)

PFA League One team of the season 2023-24

GK: Will Norris (Portsmouth)

Will Norris (Portsmouth) DEF: Eiran Cashin (Derby), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough), Ricardo Almeida Santos (Bolton), Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth)

Eiran Cashin (Derby), Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough), Ricardo Almeida Santos (Bolton), Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth) MID: Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford)

Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford) FWD: Alfie May (Charlton), Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough)

PFA League Two team of the season 2023-24

GK: Ben Hinchliffe (Stockport)

Ben Hinchliffe (Stockport) DEF: Aiden Flint (Mansfield), Fraser Horsfall (Stockport), Mikey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra), Ibou Touray (Stockport)

Aiden Flint (Mansfield), Fraser Horsfall (Stockport), Mikey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra), Ibou Touray (Stockport) MID: Elliott Lee (Wrexham), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield), Daniel Crowley (Notts County)

Elliott Lee (Wrexham), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield), Daniel Crowley (Notts County) FWD: Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County), Paul Mullin (Wrexham), Jodi Jones (Notts County)