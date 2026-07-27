Netherlands backs Nigeria’s migration reforms with equipment donation

Key points

The Netherlands has reaffirmed support for Nigeria’s migration reforms and border management initiatives.

The Dutch government donated equipment to the Nigeria Immigration Service’s Hostmanship Unit.

Both countries pledged to deepen cooperation on migration management and tackling irregular migration.

A new leadership programme for senior NIS officers will commence in September.

Main story

The Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s migration reforms and border management initiatives through continued collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The assurance was given on Monday in Abuja during the handover of equipment donated to the NIS Hostmanship Unit.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Abuja, Mr Ronald Sonnemans, commended the progress made by the NIS in improving professionalism, service delivery and institutional transformation.

He said the Netherlands valued its long-standing partnership with Nigeria, particularly the cooperation between the NIS and the Dutch Repatriation and Departure Service on migration management and the return of Nigerian nationals.

“The cooperation with Nigeria is seen in the Netherlands, and my government really knows how well we cooperate with you,” Sonnemans said.

He noted that the hostmanship initiative had become evident in the conduct of immigration officers at Nigeria’s airports, adding that officers who processed his diplomatic passport frequently mentioned undergoing the training programme.

“I can see a big difference in the conduct of immigration officers,” he said.

Sonnemans also welcomed the continuation of the Mobile Team Project, describing it as an important initiative for strengthening Nigeria’s border management capacity. He commended the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for supporting the project.

He reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to sustaining cooperation with Nigeria on migration issues.

“The Netherlands will stay committed to partner with Nigeria in migration cooperation as we have done and will keep on doing in the future,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr JanWillem König, Senior Adviser to the Board of Directors of the Dutch Repatriation and Departure Service, said Nigeria and the Netherlands had built one of the strongest international partnerships in addressing migration challenges.

He said tackling irregular migration and human smuggling required sustained global cooperation and announced that a leadership development programme for senior NIS officers would begin in September, facilitated by experts from the Netherlands.

König commended the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs Kemi Nandap, for championing the hostmanship initiative and strengthening institutional reforms within the service.

In her remarks, Nandap described the partnership as evidence that meaningful institutional transformation could be achieved through sincere international collaboration.

She thanked the Dutch government and other stakeholders for their continued support and reaffirmed the NIS’ commitment to advancing reforms centred on professionalism, innovation and service excellence.

The issues

Nigeria has been strengthening its migration management framework through international partnerships aimed at improving border security, professionalising immigration services and addressing irregular migration. The latest collaboration with the Netherlands reflects growing emphasis on capacity building, institutional reforms and modern border management practices.

What’s being said

“The Netherlands will stay committed to partner with Nigeria in migration cooperation as we have done and will keep on doing in the future.” — Ronald Sonnemans, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

What’s next

The leadership programme for senior NIS officers is expected to commence in September, while both countries will continue implementing joint initiatives to improve migration governance and border management.

Bottom line

The renewed partnership reinforces Nigeria’s efforts to modernise its immigration system through international cooperation, capacity building and institutional reforms designed to strengthen migration management and border security.