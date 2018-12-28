Netflix Develops Interactive Feature that Allows Viewers Decide Movie Outcomes

Netflix will allow users to choose how an episode will develop and end as it pushes further into interactive TV.

The “choose your own adventure” episode is called “Bandersnatch” and follows the tale of a young coder.

In June 2017, Netflix earlier released the kids animation “Puss in Book,” allowing viewers to pick between different endings of the same show.

Streaming giant Netflix released a new interactive show Friday that allows users to choose how the story develops and ends.

At 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, the California company unveiled an extended 90-minute episode of the British TV series “Black Mirror” to showcase the new technology.

When the episode is accessed by computer for the first time, a short tutorial instructs viewers to “keep your mouse or trackpad close at hand,” as different storyline options are presented throughout the viewing.