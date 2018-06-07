NERC Approves Meter Provider Licences for 8 Additional Firms

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Thursday said it has granted ‘No Objection’ to eight other firms to participate as Meter Assets Providers (MAP).

This brings to 30 the number of companies approved by the Commission to participate in meter procurement and bid process with the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

In a statement, NERC said successful bidders from procurement process shall obtain MAP Permit from the Commission after entering into Metering Service Agreement (MSA) with the DisCos.

The MAP having obtained their Permits are expected to provide services that includes financing, procurement, installation, repair and replacement of meters guided by the MAP Regulations 2018.

The eight firms who got the approval include Carlin Concept International Nigeria Ltd, Onenation Energy Platform Nigeria Ltd, Armese Consulting Ltd and CWG Plc.

The others are Damtaq Ltd, Powerup Projects International Ltd, Esinos Resources International Ltd and Techadvance Ltd.