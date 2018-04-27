Buhari Appoints 5 Persons Into NDDC, NHRC, NERC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of some individuals into key federal parastatals.

According to a statement issued by a Permanent Secretary, Olusegun A. Adekunleon on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, it followed their confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu, representing Imo state (South-south), is the new Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He is to serve an initial term of five years.

Three persons were also named as Non-Executive Directors of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

They are Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa from Ondo State (S/W), Hon. Chika Ama, Nwauwa- Imo State (S/E) and Nwogu N. Nwogu -Abia State (South-south).

They will also serve in that capacity for an initial term of four years in office.

Professor James Momoh from Edo State (South-south) is named the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for an initial term of five years.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.