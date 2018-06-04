EKEDC Plans New Injection Substation Facility At Surulere

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) says it will build a new distribution injection substation of 2 x 2.5 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) bulk transformer capacity in Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that the facility would boost power supply in the area.

Idemudia said that the project would be located at the Mechanic Village, off Randle Avenue.

He said that the land for the substation was donated to the company by the Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Transportation.

The EKEDC spokesman said that the project would lead to tremendous turnaround in power supply to Surulere and its environs.

Idemudia said that four new 11KVA feeders would also be created from the new substation to relieve the already overloaded ones, which led to power rationing and intermittent outage in the area.

“The new project is one of the gains of collaboration and partnership between the company and Lagos State Government,” he said.

Idemudia, while commending the state government for making land available for the project, said that the company was looking forward to more of such mutually-beneficial collaboration in the future.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to customers’ satisfaction and optimal service delivery at all times.