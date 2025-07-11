NELFUND Resumes Students’ Upkeep Disbursements

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has resumed the disbursement of upkeep allowances to student beneficiaries who have updated their bank account details from digital wallet platforms to conventional commercial bank accounts.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, described the development as a major step in resolving earlier disbursement delays.

“Over 3,600 students who previously registered with digital-only banking platforms have now successfully received their backlog of upkeep payments after updating their details on the NELFUND portal,” Oluwatuyi said.

He thanked students for their patience during the delay, noting that their cooperation made the resolution possible.

For students still awaiting payment while using digital wallet accounts, NELFUND advised raising a support ticket on the official portal to request access for updating bank details. Alternatively, students can report through their institution’s IT office, which will compile and forward the cases to NELFUND for resolution.

The fund reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind and noted that the update process is part of broader efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and student-focused service delivery.

“We urge all students to engage only through official NELFUND channels and to support peers who may need assistance with the update process,” the statement added.

NELFUND assured students of its continued commitment to providing a reliable and inclusive student loan system to support their academic journeys.