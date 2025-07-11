WAPCo, Government Agencies Strengthen Partnership For Cross-Border Gas Distribution

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has deepened its collaboration with federal and state government agencies to enhance cross-border gas distribution across West Africa.

During a recent stakeholder meeting in Abuja, agencies within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector reaffirmed their commitment to improving WAPCo’s operational capacity for distributing gas across Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

In a statement on Thursday, WAPCo noted that representatives from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Federal Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Inland Waterways Authority, environmental agencies from Lagos and Ogun States, the Nigerian Navy, and others convened to discuss digital transformation, regulatory reforms, and legislative alignment to strengthen WAPCo’s 691-kilometre pipeline operations.

WAPCo’s General Counsel, Simon Adamade, highlighted the company’s legal framework and its commitment to host communities, tracing WAPCo’s origins to a 1982 ECOWAS initiative that led to the 2003 treaty establishing the West African Gas Pipeline Project.

“The WAGP system is one of Africa’s most ambitious cross-border energy projects, comprising 691km of pipeline infrastructure stretching from Nigeria to Ghana,” Adamade stated.

He described the forum as a comprehensive engagement involving ministries, private sector stakeholders, traditional authorities, and security agencies, reflecting a shared vision for synergy and regional energy integration.

WAPCo emphasised its commitment to mutual development with host communities, noting that this partnership underpins its corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at promoting sustainable growth and improving living standards.

The company explained that its pipeline system, which includes a 569-kilometre offshore segment, has evolved from a unidirectional flow to a dynamic, bi-directional network meeting commercial and community needs across the region. Key infrastructure supporting this system includes the Lagos Beach Compressor Station, the Tema Regulation and Metering Station in Ghana, and the Itoki Regulation and Metering Station in Nigeria.

Adamade also provided updates on ongoing legislative amendments to the West African Gas Pipeline Act across member states, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and long-term viability. The proposed amendments address critical fiscal issues, including licensing by the West African Gas Pipeline Authority, with engagements ongoing across relevant ministries and parliaments.

Representing the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zach Adedeji, the Deputy Director and Head of Oil and Gas Audit, Lebi Victoria, noted that revenue collection processes have been fully digitised to benefit operators like WAPCo, while also pledging to streamline fiscal procedures to support the company’s operations.

Similarly, Steve Ayuba, Senior Technical Adviser to the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, announced that licensing processes have been automated, with the agency now managing all enquiries through digital platforms to enhance responsiveness and efficiency.

WAPCo concluded that the outcomes of the forum align with ECOWAS’s broader agenda for regional energy integration and economic cooperation, positioning the company as a key driver of sustainable energy development across West Africa.