Police begin physical, credential screening for Constable recruitment March 9

KEY POINTS

Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission to begin screening of constable recruitment applicants on March 9, 2026.

Exercise will hold daily at the Police College, Ikeja, from 7:00 a.m. until April 18.

Applicants must present mandatory documents and adhere strictly to guidelines or risk disqualification.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) will commence the physical and credential screening for applicants seeking recruitment as General Duty and Specialist Police Constables from March 9, 2026.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed that the screening exercise will run until April 18, 2026, and will be conducted daily from 7:00 a.m. at the Police College Ikeja.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Abimbola Adebisi, said the exercise is specifically for applicants who are indigenes of Lagos State and have successfully completed the online registration for the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

Applicants are expected to appear for the screening dressed in a clean white T-shirt and white shorts while presenting mandatory documents arranged in two white flat files.

The documents required include an invitation slip with assigned table, a credential screening form, original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or card issued by the National Identity Management Commission, O’Level certificate, birth certificate or declaration of age, and a Local Government or State of Origin certificate.

Specialist applicants are also required to present relevant trade test certificates, while all candidates must submit duly completed and signed guarantor forms alongside photocopies and passport photographs of their referees.

THE ISSUES

The police authorities emphasised that failure to present the required documents or adhere to the stipulated guidelines would result in automatic disqualification from the screening process.

Applicants were also advised to attend the exercise strictly on their scheduled dates to ensure smooth coordination and avoid overcrowding.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The command stressed that the screening exercise is free of charge and will be conducted strictly on merit in line with professional and transparent recruitment standards.

Police spokesperson Adebisi urged members of the public to report any individual or group demanding payment or gratification in connection with the exercise.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the screening stage, successful applicants are expected to proceed to subsequent phases of the recruitment process as determined by the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission.

Authorities will provide further updates regarding the recruitment exercise to applicants through official channels.

BOTTOM LINE

The police authorities have assured applicants that the recruitment screening process will be transparent and merit-based, urging candidates to strictly comply with the guidelines to ensure a smooth and credible process.