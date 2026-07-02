NDLEA takes custody of 6,778.5kg Canadian Loud seized at Lagos port

Key points

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has taken custody of 6,778.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud intercepted at Apapa Port, Lagos.

The illicit consignment was seized during a joint operation involving the NDLEA, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies.

The operation was supported by intelligence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

NDLEA says the drugs were traced across multiple international transit points before being intercepted in Nigeria.

The agency has vowed to dismantle the criminal syndicates behind the shipment and confiscate their illicit assets.

Main Story

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has formally taken custody of 6,778.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, intercepted at Apapa Port in Lagos in what the agency described as a major breakthrough against transnational drug trafficking.

The illicit consignment was officially handed over to the NDLEA during a ceremony at the port following its interception during a joint examination of two containers by operatives of the NDLEA, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), represented by the Director of Seaport Operations, ACGN Ibinabo Archie-Abia, described the seizure as a landmark achievement made possible through intelligence-led operations and inter-agency collaboration.

Marwa said the consignments were intercepted through two separate operations carried out on June 15 and June 24, 2026, following months of coordinated investigations involving the NDLEA Special Investigation Unit, the Marine Intelligence Unit, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to him, the drug trafficking syndicates employed sophisticated maritime routes across multiple countries in an attempt to evade law enforcement agencies.

He explained that the first container, identified as CAAU 7569127, departed Toronto on April 16, 2026, was transported by rail to Montreal, shipped through Tangier Med, Morocco, before arriving at Tin Can Island Port and eventually being transferred to Apapa Port, where it was intercepted during a joint inspection.

The second container, identified as HAMU 3246311, departed Montreal on May 1, 2026, before being trans-shipped en route to Nigeria and intercepted at Apapa Port after its transfer from Tin Can Island Port.

Marwa said the agency’s operations would not end with the seizure of illicit drugs but would extend to identifying, arresting and prosecuting those behind the trafficking network, as well as confiscating assets acquired through criminal activities.

He also commended officers of the NDLEA, the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies for their professionalism and commitment, noting that the successful operation demonstrated the value of intelligence sharing and inter-agency cooperation in combating organised crime.

The Issues

Nigeria remains a strategic transit and destination point for international drug trafficking networks seeking to exploit maritime trade routes.

Large-scale seizures such as this highlight the increasing sophistication of transnational criminal organisations and underscore the importance of intelligence-led operations, international cooperation and enhanced port security.

The NDLEA’s commitment to tracing illicit financial flows and prosecuting syndicate members reflects a broader strategy aimed at dismantling organised criminal networks rather than merely intercepting narcotics.

What’s Being Said

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), said the seizures send a strong message that the agency is intensifying efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking syndicates operating within and outside Nigeria.

He said the operations were made possible through intelligence sharing between the NDLEA, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other security agencies.

Marwa stressed that the agency would pursue not only the seizure of illicit drugs but also the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, while confiscating assets linked to drug trafficking.

He also praised the professionalism and dedication of officers involved in the operation, describing the seizure as evidence of the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in tackling transnational organised crime.

What’s Next

The NDLEA is expected to continue investigations to identify the owners, financiers and collaborators connected to the intercepted consignments.

The agency also plans to intensify intelligence-driven operations at Nigeria’s seaports and work with international law enforcement partners to disrupt transnational drug trafficking networks and recover criminal proceeds.

Bottom Line

The seizure of 6,778.5 kilograms of Canadian Loud represents one of the NDLEA’s significant anti-narcotics operations in 2026, highlighting the growing importance of intelligence sharing and international cooperation in combating organised drug trafficking through Nigeria’s maritime gateways.

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