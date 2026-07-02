PSC promotes 93 senior police officers, names 13 new AIGs

Key points

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 93 senior police officers.

The promotions include 13 Commissioners of Police elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

The commission also promoted 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police, 28 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, and 33 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

The PSC confirmed the appointments of 162 Assistant Superintendents of Police II to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police I.

PSC Chairman, retired DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu, urged the officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and accountability.

Main Story

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 93 senior police officers to higher ranks following their successful participation in written examinations and oral interviews conducted at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The promotions were among the key decisions reached during the commission’s plenary meeting held on Wednesday at its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the PSC’s spokesperson, Torty Kalu, the exercise saw 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs) elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) promoted to Commissioners of Police (CPs), 28 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and 33 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

The newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Itam Nnaghe Obono, Bassey Samuel Ewah, Osagie John Agans-Irabor, Monday Agbonika, Iyamah Daniel Adebor, Isa Danladi Nda, Akaninyene Ezima, Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, Afegbua B. Rashid, Edozie Hycenth Azuka, Haruna Alaba Yahaya, Emenari Ifeanyi Innocent and Betty Enekpen Otimenyin.

The commission also approved the promotion of 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police. Those promoted include Nelson Nwamanna, Bolanle A. Murtala, Danbaba Mohammed Labbo, Ajayi Oluyemi, Oki Rita Oyintare, Ibrahim Umar Zungura, Iya Umar Mohammed, Darma Nuhu Na’aliyu, Nuruddeen A. Sabo, Tijjani Murtala, Yakubu Mohammed, Ibrahim Lukunche Usman, Akingbade C. Adeyinka, Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, Samuel Erale Ahmed, Adedeji Taiwo and Zainab A. Pembi.

In addition to the promotions, the PSC approved the confirmation of the appointments of 162 Assistant Superintendents of Police II (ASP II) to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police I (ASP I).

Speaking after the promotion exercise, the Chairman of the PSC, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, congratulated the officers and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through dedicated and exemplary service.

He charged the newly promoted officers to remain truthful, transparent and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

Argungu also cautioned them against involvement in civil disputes, particularly land-related matters, and urged them to safeguard their integrity throughout their careers.

The Issues

Regular promotions within the Nigeria Police Force are considered essential for maintaining morale, recognising merit and strengthening institutional capacity.

However, stakeholders continue to emphasise that career advancement should be matched by improved professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights and effective policing to enhance public confidence in law enforcement.

The PSC’s emphasis on integrity and avoidance of civil disputes reflects ongoing efforts to improve the ethical standards and public image of the police.

What’s Being Said

PSC Chairman, retired DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu, congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to justify their elevation through exemplary service.

He advised them to remain truthful, transparent and accountable, maintain professionalism, avoid involvement in civil disputes—particularly land matters—and protect their integrity throughout their careers.

“Guide your reputation and integrity. Let your actions speak for you and not against you.”

What’s Next

The newly promoted officers are expected to assume their new responsibilities across various commands and formations while the Nigeria Police Force continues implementing leadership and operational reforms.

The PSC is also expected to continue conducting promotion exercises and personnel management initiatives aimed at strengthening the effectiveness and professionalism of the police service.

Bottom Line

The promotion of 93 senior officers and the appointment of 13 new Assistant Inspectors General represent a significant leadership reshuffle within the Nigeria Police Force, with the PSC stressing that higher ranks must be accompanied by greater professionalism, accountability and ethical conduct.