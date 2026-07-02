Nigerians anticipate lower prices as FG cuts import tariffs on essential goods

Key points

The Federal Government has implemented sweeping reductions in import duties on 127 tariff lines under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM).

Import duty on bulk rice has been reduced from 70 per cent to 47.5 per cent, while passenger vehicle duty falls from 70 per cent to 40 per cent.

Mass transit buses, electric vehicles and manufacturing machinery are now exempt from import duties.

Stakeholders say high exchange rates, port charges and logistics costs could offset the expected benefits.

Experts remain divided on the impact of the policy on local manufacturing and agricultural production.

Main Story

The Federal Government has commenced the implementation of sweeping reductions in import duties on essential goods under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM), raising expectations that the policy could ease the country’s cost-of-living crisis and reduce inflationary pressures.

Approved by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun? Wait. Actually, the policy announcement was made by Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Finance’s fiscal policy reforms. According to the policy document, the tariff review targets 127 tariff lines, covering food items, passenger vehicles, manufacturing equipment and other essential imports.

The revised tariff regime significantly reduces import duties on staple foods. Duty on bulk rice has been cut from 70 per cent to 47.5 per cent, while duty on broken rice has been reduced to 30 per cent. Import duties on raw cane sugar have been lowered to between 55 per cent and 57.5 per cent, while crude palm oil now attracts a duty of 28.75 per cent, down from 35 per cent.

The government also reduced import duty on passenger vehicles from 70 per cent to 40 per cent and granted full duty exemptions for mass transit buses, electric vehicles and manufacturing machinery to support public transportation, encourage cleaner energy adoption and lower industrial production costs.

The reforms come amid persistent inflationary pressures despite a moderation from the highs recorded in 2024. Rising global energy prices, exchange rate volatility and elevated transportation costs have continued to push up the prices of food and other consumer goods.

Stakeholders believe the lower import duties could gradually reduce the landed cost of vehicles, improve fleet renewal by transport operators and ease logistics costs, which account for a significant share of food prices across the country.

However, analysts cautioned that the anticipated gains may not immediately translate into lower consumer prices due to persistent structural challenges, including high foreign exchange costs, port charges, terminal handling fees, cargo clearance delays and elevated fuel prices.

Industry operators also noted that while the tariff reductions could stimulate import activities and improve business confidence, the benefits would depend largely on broader reforms aimed at addressing inefficiencies within Nigeria’s supply chain and port system.

The Issues

The tariff reductions represent a shift in Nigeria’s fiscal policy as the government seeks to balance consumer relief with revenue generation and industrial development.

While lower import duties may reduce the cost of imported goods, concerns remain over their potential impact on domestic agriculture and local manufacturing, which have traditionally been protected through higher tariffs.

Stakeholders also argue that exchange rate volatility, high logistics costs and multiple port-related charges remain the biggest drivers of inflation and could dilute the impact of the new tariff regime if left unaddressed.

What’s Being Said

Public policy analyst Kehinde Aluko warned that reducing tariffs on agricultural products could undermine years of protection afforded to local producers, while noting that new excise duties and green taxes may offset some of the intended consumer benefits.

He said the success of the policy would ultimately depend on whether savings from lower import duties outweigh the additional taxes and costs passed on to consumers.

National President of the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON), Frank Ogunojemite, said tariff reductions alone cannot lower the cost of doing business unless exchange rate instability, logistics costs, multiple port charges and cargo clearance delays are also addressed.

Manager of Client Services at Inspired Cars, Iwayeye Olatunji, said previous reductions in vehicle import duties had little effect on retail vehicle prices because of other import-related costs, adding that similar challenges could limit the impact of the current policy.

Meanwhile, National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, welcomed the tariff review, expressing optimism that it would improve vehicle availability and affordability.

What’s Next

The new tariff rates take effect from July 2026, with the Federal Government expected to monitor market responses and assess whether the reductions translate into lower prices for consumers.

Industry stakeholders are also calling for complementary reforms, including improved foreign exchange stability, reduced port charges, faster cargo clearance and enhanced logistics infrastructure to maximise the benefits of the policy.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government’s tariff reforms offer the prospect of easing inflationary pressures and lowering the cost of key imports, but their success will depend on whether broader structural bottlenecks—including exchange rate volatility, high logistics costs and port inefficiencies—are addressed alongside the new measures.