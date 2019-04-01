NDA Set New Date for Entry Examination

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday postponed the entry examination for 71 Regular Course applicants.

The Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Kaduna, said that the examination was scheduled to hold on April 13, adding that a new date would be announced.

“NDA wishes to inform all applicants of the 71 Regular Course that entry examination earlier scheduled to hold on 13 April, 2019 has been postponed.

“A new date will be communicated accordingly,”Abdullahi said.