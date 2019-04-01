Nestle, IFDC Train over 30,000 Nigerian Farmers on Millet, Sorghum Farming System

In its effort towards sourcing 100 percent of its raw materials locally, Nestle Nigeria, in partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC), said it has trained more than 30,000 farmers on resilient millet/sorghum farming systems in the last two years.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, who made the disclosure during a media parley at the company’s corporate headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, recently, said the project has started yielding results.

She said the farmers now produce higher quality grains and record less post-harvest losses, thereby, earning more, while personal income and livelihoods across the communities where the company sources its raw materials have improved considerably.

Uwadoka said Nestle Nigeria’s vision is to create a value chain in the ecosystem that would benefit everyone involved in the organisation’s business.

“We believe by creating sustainable value for the society and our stakeholders, we would ensure the continued longevity and success of our business- a concept called ‘Creating Shared Value’.

She said: “In line with our purpose, which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future, creating shared value is embedded in everything we do. Our initiatives are founded on three pillars: individuals and families, our communities and the planet.

We work alongside partners and other stakeholders to create value for the individuals and grow our natural ingredients, the families that enjoy our nutritious products, the communities where we live and work, and the planet upon which we all depend.”

Only recently, Nestle Nigeria refurbished facilities in two primary schools, in Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to help create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning in communities where its factories are located.

Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria, Mauricio Alarcon, noted that the long term success of the company’s business is dependent on nurturing thriving communities closest to its operations.

Source: NAN