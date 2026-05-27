Federal Government reaffirms commitment to inclusive, quality education for every child

Key points

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing inclusive and quality education for every Nigerian child.

Dr Maruf Alausa, Minister of Education, announced this on Wednesday during the 2026 Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

The organized gathering brought together children from diverse backgrounds and hosted young disability advocate Dera Osadebe.

Sector leaders highlighted the critical need to continually invest in the overall education and wellbeing of youth.

Official policy declarations stated the celebration directly aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Main Story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing inclusive and quality education for every Nigerian child, regardless of background or disability.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during the 2026 Children’s Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The event featured children from different schools and backgrounds across the country and also hosted young disability advocate and actress, Dera Osadebe.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, state executives emphasized that societal advancement depends on providing standardized learning access to vulnerable and underserved demographics.

Alausa described Children’s Day as an opportunity to celebrate the creativity, resilience and potential of Nigerian children, while highlighting the need to continue investing in their education and wellbeing.

He noted that the celebration aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises child development, inclusive education, youth empowerment and improved access to quality learning opportunities.

Furthermore, administrative ministries have stepped up collaborations with public figureheads to foster better communal support structures. The minister commended Osadebe for promoting awareness and inclusion for children living with disabilities and autism.

According to him, her advocacy is inspiring conversations on empathy, inclusion and equal opportunities for all children. He assured Nigerian children of the government’s continued support in creating a conducive environment for learning and personal development.

The Issues

Securing equal educational resources for children regardless of their socio-economic background or physical disability.

Promoting broad public awareness and inclusion for children living with specific learning conditions like autism.

Structuring safe learning environments and institutional frameworks that properly foster youth talent and empowerment.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing the fundamental right of every young citizen to receive comprehensive state backing, Minister of Education Dr Maruf Alausa stated: “Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged and supported to achieve their dreams, regardless of background or circumstance,”

Outlining why the state must focus its resources on youth development to secure long-term national growth, Alausa noted: “Children are at the heart of our nation’s future, and we must continue to create opportunities that allow them to learn, grow and succeed,”

Encouraging the younger generation to remain confident in their personal capabilities, the text noted that he “urged children to believe in themselves, develop their talents and contribute positively to society”.

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Education will continue implementing policies that promote inclusive education and safe learning environments.

Regulatory bodies will drive targeted programs to expand equal access to quality learning opportunities across different schools.

Public advocates and stakeholders will advance community conversations on empathy, inclusion, and equal opportunities for disabled children.

Bottom Line

At the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, the Federal Government pushed forward its Renewed Hope Agenda for child development, with Education Minister Dr Maruf Alausa promising that every child, including those with disabilities and autism, will be supported with safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environments.