NCS Impounds 5,119 of Smuggled Rice worth N17 Million

The Strike Force of the Nigerian Custom Service has seized 5,119 bags of smuggled foreign rice in Kano and Kaduna axis, its Coordinator, Abdullahi Kirawa, has said.

Krawa, a Deputy Controller, who made the disclosure to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna, said that the seized rice has a duty value of N17 million.

He said that the operatives also apprehended second hand clothing, foot wears, vegetable oil among other contraband.

According to him, that the items were seized within the axis in one month while being smuggled through land borders in small vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six J5 buses and a golf car were seized from the smugglers.

“The Strike Force activities is mostly intelligence and technology driven, and the service always makes use of the information gathered from the intelligence. It is has in all nooks and cranny of the country.

“We synergies with other agencies of government to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum,” he said.

Kirawa warned smugglers to find legitimate trades, adding that the customs would continue to discharge its duties without fear or favour.