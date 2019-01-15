NCS Impounds 3,000 Bags of Smuggled Rice, Assorted Foodstuffs Worth over N100 Million

The Controller, Kano/Jigawa Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nasir Ahmed, on Tuesday said the command seized over 3,000 bags of smuggled foreign rice and other assorted contraband foodstuffs, valued at over N100m.

Ahmed, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Kano said the contraband was intercepted at various border towns within Jigawa axis.

He further said the command also impounded 33 vehicles used for smuggling foreign rice in this year alone.

Ahmed attributed the success recorded so far, to the collaboration among the units of the service and urged smugglers to have a rethink and look for other business aside smuggling in 2019.