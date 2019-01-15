ASSU Assures Strike to be called off After Meeting with FG

The Academic Staff Union of University has said on Tuesday, January 15, that the strike will be called off as soon as the Federal Government responds to their demands.

The information was updated on the official ASUU Twitter account today, saying the National President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi has said that ASUU will call off the strike as soon as the Federal Government responds to their demands.

Professor Ogunyemi said, “the Federal Government has proposed what they want to do, so we will respond after consultation today”.