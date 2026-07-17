NCC reviews MVNO rules to boost telecom competition

Key points

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is reviewing its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Rules.

The exercise aims to deepen competition, encourage innovation and expand access to telecom services.

The NCC has issued 46 MVNO licences across five operational tiers.

Industry stakeholders are seeking clearer revenue-sharing rules and faster onboarding processes.

Main story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced a review of its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Rules as part of efforts to strengthen competition and improve access to telecommunications services across Nigeria.

The review was announced on Thursday during a one-day MVNO Business Rule Stakeholders Forum organised by the commission in Abuja.

Representing the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, the Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Usman Mamman, said the exercise was intended to promote innovation while strengthening the regulatory framework governing MVNO operations.

He said the review also aligns with the commission’s objective of expanding digital inclusion by creating a more competitive and inclusive telecommunications market.

According to Mamman, the existing business rules provide guidance on licensing requirements, operational responsibilities and the relationship between MVNOs and host Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), while protecting consumer interests and maintaining market integrity.

He stressed that all operators would be expected to comply fully with the revised framework, adding that the commission would continue to enforce regulatory standards across the sector.

Mamman said the MVNO framework was developed after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and was designed to accommodate different business models and operational capabilities.

He explained that the framework enables licensed operators to offer mobile communication services by using the infrastructure of existing MNOs without owning radio spectrum or deploying nationwide radio access networks.

According to him, the NCC has issued 46 MVNO licences across five operational categories, comprising one Tier 1 licence, 11 Tier 2 licences, 16 Tier 3 licences, seven Tier 4 licences and 11 Tier 5 licences.

Earlier, the Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at the NCC, Chizua Whyte, said the draft business rules were developed to establish a clear operational framework for MVNOs within Nigeria’s communications ecosystem.

She noted that MVNOs have the potential to stimulate innovation, increase competition, promote service differentiation and provide consumers with more choices.

Whyte said the stakeholder forum was convened to obtain industry feedback before the revised rules are finalised.

President of the Association of Mobile Virtual Network Operators of Nigeria (AMVON), Ken Nwabueze, urged the commission to address concerns surrounding revenue-sharing arrangements and the enforcement of the proposed rules.

He said clearly defined revenue-sharing models and effective enforcement mechanisms would provide greater certainty and fairness for operators.

Also speaking, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) member, Chidi Ibisi, identified delays in onboarding by host network operators as one of the major operational challenges facing MVNOs.

He expressed optimism that the revised business rules would establish clear timelines and procedures to prevent unnecessary delays and improve the rollout of MVNO services.

The issues

MVNOs are expected to increase competition by allowing new operators to offer mobile services without investing in network infrastructure. However, regulatory clarity, fair commercial arrangements and efficient onboarding remain critical to the success of the model.

What’s being said

“The emergence of MVNOs presents significant opportunities to deepen competition, stimulate innovation, promote service differentiation and expand consumer choice.” — Chizua Whyte, Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, NCC

What’s next

The NCC will review stakeholder submissions before finalising the revised MVNO Business Rules, which are expected to provide clearer operational guidelines for operators and host networks.

Bottom line

By updating the MVNO framework, the NCC aims to remove operational bottlenecks, strengthen competition and create a more inclusive telecommunications market that delivers greater choice and improved services for consumers.