Sterling Bank, StarTimes target N2bn in solar financing

Key points

Sterling Bank and StarTimes Nigeria have launched Solar Financing Hubs to expand access to solar energy.

The partners aim to provide N2 billion in renewable energy financing by the end of 2026.

The initiative has already supported over N600 million in solar financing transactions.

The programme will expand from five locations in Lagos to 46 outlets nationwide before the end of the third quarter.

Main story

Sterling Bank and StarTimes Nigeria have launched Sterling Solar Financing Hubs to improve access to affordable solar energy and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, will provide on-the-spot financing for solar products at participating StarTimes retail outlets, allowing customers to access funding at the point of purchase.

According to a statement by Sterling Bank, both organisations are targeting N2 billion in renewable energy financing by the end of 2026.

The bank said the partnership has already facilitated more than N600 million in solar financing over the past year and aims to scale up support for households and small businesses seeking reliable alternative power solutions.

Customers visiting participating StarTimes outlets will be able to choose solar products, receive guidance from Sterling Solar Financing Advisors and begin the financing process, subject to the bank’s credit assessment.

Sterling Bank’s Divisional Head of Renewable Energy and Mobility, Darlington Nwankwo, said the initiative was designed to make clean energy more accessible by reducing the financial barriers associated with solar adoption.

He said the first phase of the rollout would commence in July with five Solar Financing Hubs located in Lekki, Ikeja, Festac, Surulere and Victoria Island in Lagos.

Nwankwo added that the programme would expand to 46 StarTimes outlets nationwide before the end of the third quarter of 2026, with plans to reach more than 200 locations across the country in subsequent phases.

StarTimes Nigeria Vice President, Eric Xiao, said the partnership extended beyond selling solar products to building a sustainable energy ecosystem.

According to him, integrating StarTimes’ nationwide retail network with Sterling Bank’s financing services would significantly lower the barriers preventing households and small businesses from adopting clean energy solutions.

He said both organisations remained committed to expanding access to affordable, reliable and smart energy technologies while supporting Nigeria’s sustainable development goals.

The issues

Limited access to affordable financing remains one of the biggest obstacles to solar energy adoption in Nigeria. Expanding consumer financing could accelerate the uptake of renewable energy, particularly among households and small businesses affected by unreliable grid electricity.

What’s being said

“Through this partnership with StarTimes, we are democratising access to solar by bringing financing directly to the point of need.” — Darlington Nwankwo, Divisional Head, Renewable Energy and Mobility, Sterling Bank

What’s next

The partners will begin operations at five Lagos locations before expanding to 46 StarTimes outlets nationwide by the end of the third quarter of 2026, with a longer-term goal of reaching more than 200 locations.

Bottom line

Sterling Bank and StarTimes are betting that easier access to financing will accelerate solar adoption, helping more Nigerian households and businesses switch to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions.