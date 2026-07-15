Tinubu-Backed free CAC registration opens for 250,000 MSMEs via SMEDAN portal

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 14, 2026

Key Points

Federal Government approves free Business Name registration with CAC for 250,000 nano, micro, and small enterprises under SMEDAN partnership.

Eligible businesses apply via portal.smedan.gov.ng; successful applicants get full fee waiver on statutory CAC charges.

Beneficiaries gain access to technical training, business development support, and formal economy opportunities beyond registration.

Programme announced at the 8th National MSME Awards at State House, Abuja, on June 27, 2026.

Existing SMEDAN-registered businesses without CAC can automatically qualify in many cases.

Main Story

The Federal Government has launched a major formalisation drive offering free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Business Name registration to 250,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu approved the initiative, which SMEDAN and CAC are implementing through a Memorandum of Understanding to ease financial barriers for nano, micro, and small businesses.

The programme removes the typical ₦10,000–₦11,000 or higher statutory fees for Business Name registration, allowing eligible entrepreneurs to obtain legal recognition without cost. It was formally announced during the 8th National MSME Awards held at the State House in Abuja on June 27, 2026.

How to Apply – Step-by-Step Process

Business owners must follow these steps on the official SMEDAN portal:

Visit portal.smedan.gov.ng (or associated official registration portals like smedanregister.ng as directed). Create an account using personal and contact details: full name, email address, phone number, and a secure password. Verify via OTP or email where required. Complete the MSME registration form with accurate business information, including proposed business name, sector, address, staff strength, proprietor details, and NIN where applicable. When prompted about existing CAC registration, select “No” to indicate eligibility for the free scheme. Review all entered information for accuracy and submit the application. Await confirmation from SMEDAN. Approved applicants will be contacted with next steps for the CAC Business Name registration, where the government covers all fees.

Businesses already in the SMEDAN database but lacking CAC registration often qualify automatically. The process is designed to be straightforward, with warnings against unofficial agents or sites charging fees. Only official portals apply; the government does not request payments for this scheme.

This initiative builds on the Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to integrate more small businesses into the formal banking, regulatory, and support ecosystem. Formal registration provides legal recognition, credibility with customers and partners, eligibility for loans and grants, protection of business name, and access to government interventions.

The Issues

Nigeria’s MSME sector, which contributes significantly to employment and GDP, faces persistent challenges with informal operations. High registration costs, even if relatively modest, deter many nano and micro enterprises from formalising. This leaves them excluded from formal finance, contracts, and support programmes, increasing vulnerability to economic shocks and limiting growth.

The CAC-SMEDAN partnership addresses a structural gap: many small businesses operate informally due to bureaucratic and financial hurdles. By covering fees and linking registration to broader support (training, market access, and development services), the programme seeks to reduce the high failure rate of small enterprises and boost their contribution to the formal economy.

Broader context includes ongoing efforts to ease doing business, improve financial inclusion, and align with goals like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by strengthening domestic enterprise capacity. However, effective implementation, awareness, and prevention of scams will determine impact, as past interventions have sometimes faced uptake or execution challenges.

What’s Being Said

SMEDAN Director General Charles Odii described the initiative as a landmark achievement under President Tinubu’s administration, highlighting small businesses’ role in GDP growth and the value of formalisation as a gateway to continuous support.

CAC Registrar-General Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, emphasised seamless registration and fee waivers to empower micro and small enterprises.

Public and stakeholder reactions on platforms reflect appreciation for the relief: many entrepreneurs view it as a practical step to remove barriers. Some comments note potential for increased taxpayer integration or question implementation details, while others seek clarity on eligibility. Overall sentiment leans positive toward greater access to opportunities.

What’s Next

Successful applicants will receive notifications and proceed to CAC formalisation. The programme targets nationwide coverage, with ongoing monitoring for uptake across sectors and states.

SMEDAN and CAC are expected to provide further guidance, potential training sessions, and integration with other MSME support schemes. Businesses should monitor official communications for updates on timelines and additional benefits. The initiative may expand or link to future funding and capacity-building phases.

The Bottom Line: This free registration drive represents a targeted effort to lower entry barriers into Nigeria’s formal economy for hundreds of thousands of small businesses. While not a complete solution to MSME challenges, successful execution could meaningfully expand access to finance, markets, and services, strengthening the foundational layer of the economy at a time when formalisation remains a persistent policy priority. Entrepreneurs should act promptly through verified channels to secure their slot.