Yuletide Travel: NCAA Warns Airlines, Threatens Sanctions Over Flight Delays And Passenger Care

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to domestic airlines over recurring flight delays and inadequate passenger care during the busy Yuletide travel season. Operators that fail to comply with consumer protection regulations risk sanctions, the authority said.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said the warning follows enforcement visits to the Abuja operations of Xejet, Rano Air, and United Nigeria Airlines. The inspections revealed widespread non-compliance with passenger welfare requirements, especially during prolonged delays.

Achimugu noted that some airlines failed to provide timely updates to passengers, while others deliberately avoided offering light refreshments after two hours of delay, contrary to Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. He described such practices as misleading, unfair, and unacceptable, particularly during the high-traffic December period.

“Airlines must provide the required care to passengers. Compliance with consumer protection rules is not optional,” Achimugu said, adding that NCAA has issued an ultimatum to all operators to immediately address the identified lapses.

The enforcement effort is part of NCAA’s broader push to protect passenger rights during periods of heightened air travel. Achimugu said the authority recorded its highest volume of passenger refunds and compensations this year, a result of stricter enforcement of regulations and improved airline compliance.

Between May and July 2025, domestic airlines paid out over N1 billion in refunds without direct NCAA intervention, a shift from previous years. Improved stakeholder engagement has strengthened communication between passengers, airlines, and regulators, giving travelers greater confidence that complaints will be addressed.

Despite progress, Achimugu identified unruly passenger behaviour as a challenge, noting that many focus heavily on their rights while neglecting their responsibilities. He also highlighted gaps in regulatory knowledge at some airport terminals, which prompted extensive staff training with support from the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo.

On flight disruptions, Achimugu said weather-related delays are unavoidable, but airlines must manage such events responsibly and ensure passenger welfare. He added that NCAA has strong institutional backing to sanction airlines, including international carriers, and reported about an 80 per cent success rate in enforcing refunds this year, placing Nigeria among countries with robust passenger protection frameworks.

Looking ahead, NCAA plans further engagement and training for airlines in 2026 and intends to require foreign carriers to establish customer service offices in Nigeria to enhance support and dispute resolution for passengers.