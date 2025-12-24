NCAA Targets Airlines Over Passenger Care During Yuletide

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stepped up enforcement against domestic airlines amid the busy Christmas travel season, citing lapses in passenger care and poor communication during flight disruptions.

The authority carried out inspections at the Abuja operations of Xejet, Rano Air, and United Nigeria Airlines following complaints from travelers about delayed flights and inadequate treatment. Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, confirmed the visits on Tuesday, December 23, noting that airlines failed to meet basic passenger welfare standards.

“December travel comes with challenges, but airlines must provide proper care for passengers at all times,” Achimugu said. He added that several carriers had not provided timely updates or refreshments after two hours of delay, a breach of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

The NCAA has issued an ultimatum to all airlines, not just those inspected, to immediately correct the lapses or face sanctions. The authority said this enforcement is part of broader efforts to protect passenger rights and ensure compliance with consumer protection rules.

Amid these measures, NCAA reported record refunds and compensations this year, attributing the improvement to stronger enforcement and better engagement between passengers, airlines, and regulators.

Achimugu also highlighted ongoing challenges, including unruly passenger behavior, gaps in regulatory knowledge at some terminals, and non-compliant foreign airlines. He confirmed that NCAA plans further engagement and training for airlines in 2026 to strengthen passenger protection.