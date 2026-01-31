NCAA Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum For Mandatory Special Needs Booking Options

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a strict seven-day ultimatum to all domestic airlines to integrate a mandatory “Special Needs” assistance option into their ticket reservation platforms. In a directive released on Friday, January 30, 2026, the regulator’s spokesperson, Michael Achimugu, stated that the move is designed to end the systemic marginalization of Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers living with disabilities.

The new order mandates that all ticket sales channels\, including websites, mobile apps, and telephone reservation systems must feature a conspicuous field allowing passengers to request specific assistance at the point of booking.

This enforcement action is backed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, which obligates airlines and travel agents to proactively inquire if any passenger within a booking party requires support.

The NCAA recalled that while a similar directive was issued in April 2022, many operators failed to comply, often using the excuse of “unannounced arrival” to justify poor service for disabled travelers. By making the request feature mandatory during the purchase flow, the regulator aims to shift the burden of planning from the passenger to the service provider, ensuring that wheelchairs, aisle chairs, and trained personnel are ready upon arrival.

The directive comes after several viral reports of passengers with disabilities being treated as “operational inconveniences” or forced to endure humiliating manual lifting due to a lack of proper equipment like ambulifts.

The NCAA warned that any airline failing to integrate these features by the first week of February 2026 will face severe regulatory sanctions, including heavy fines or suspension of certain operational privileges. Achimugu reaffirmed that this policy is about “restoring dignity” to the skies, ensuring that Nigerian aviation aligns with global best practices for inclusive and safe travel for all citizens.