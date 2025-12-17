NCAA Links NIN To Pilots’ Licensing, Medical Certification

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has unveiled the Go-Live phase of the EMPIC Personnel Licensing and Medical Certification platform, which will be linked to the National Identity Number.

The Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the EMPIC PEL and MED Go-Live Stakeholder Engagement with the Nigerian aviation ecosystem. He described the initiative as a major digital milestone aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness in the aviation sector.

Najomo said the Go-Live event marked the successful completion of system deployment, configuration, testing and stakeholder readiness activities. He added that the platform would strengthen regulatory effectiveness, enhance safety oversight and support operational excellence across the industry.

He explained that while the system has gone live, full operationalisation will take effect on April 2, 2026, to allow sufficient time for stability, data integrity and stakeholder preparedness. According to him, the transition period will be used to complete final data validation and migration, as well as continued onboarding and user support for stakeholders.

The NCAA boss noted that the EMPIC platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with other digital systems, including National Identity Number verification and digital payment platforms. He said this aligns with the authority’s broader vision of building a modern, efficient and globally compliant aviation environment.

Najomo urged industry stakeholders to support the transition, stressing that the success of the digital transformation depends not only on technology but also on the cooperation and commitment of all participants in the aviation ecosystem.