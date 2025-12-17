Mixed Reality Can Close Science Learning Gaps In Nigerian Schools – Technologist

Nigerian education technology researcher, Rachel Israel, has called for the introduction of mixed reality technology into primary schools, particularly in rural communities, saying it could significantly improve how science is taught and learned across the country.

Israel said many public primary schools lack laboratories, libraries and basic instructional materials, leaving pupils to memorise scientific concepts without practical understanding. According to her, this has weakened interest in science and limited early exposure to hands-on learning.

She said science education should be experiential, adding that mixed reality can help pupils see, explore and interact with scientific concepts that are otherwise inaccessible in under-resourced schools. Israel explained that the technology allows children to carry out virtual experiments, observe chemical reactions safely, explore the solar system and study plant and animal cells in three dimensions within the classroom.

According to her, pupils in remote communities could simulate laboratory activities, watch natural processes unfold visually and gain a clearer understanding of complex ideas that are difficult to grasp through textbooks alone. She noted that subjects like biology, which often rely on static diagrams, could become interactive learning journeys that build curiosity and critical thinking from an early age.

Israel, however, said technology alone would not solve Nigeria’s education challenges. She stressed that parents also have a responsibility to ensure children receive adequate care and education. She said overcrowded households often struggle to provide school fees, learning materials and attention, which affects children’s academic development.

She argued that combining responsible parenting with modern learning tools such as mixed reality would help pupils stay in school, perform better academically and develop interest in science-related careers.

Israel described the integration of mixed reality into primary education as an important step toward national development, saying children who learn science interactively are better prepared for higher education, skilled employment and leadership roles.

She said investment in modern educational tools and responsible family planning should be seen as long-term strategies for developing Nigeria’s human capital, adding that today’s pupils will shape the country’s future as scientists, engineers and innovators.