Tinubu Grants NRCRI Patent For Turmeric Tea Production

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, Abia State, a Certificate of Patents for the production of three varieties of tea derived from turmeric rhizomes and leaves.

The patent follows a recent technological breakthrough by the institute in the formulation and production of turmeric-based tea products. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NRCRI, Professor Chiedozie Egesi, confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia on Monday.

According to him, the patent certificate was presented to the institute by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, in line with the provisions of the Patent and Design Acts, CAP 344, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.

Professor Egesi described the approval as a landmark achievement, noting that it represents formal legal recognition of the institute’s innovation and reinforces its commitment to scientific research, agricultural value addition and the commercialisation of indigenous crops.

He said turmeric, widely known for its medicinal, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties, has been transformed by NRCRI researchers into novel tea variants with potential health and economic benefits. He added that the research was led by Dr Rachel Majekodunmi Omodamiro and her team.

Egesi stated that the innovation is expected to create new enterprise opportunities, strengthen Nigeria’s herbal wellness and nutraceutical industry and contribute to national economic growth. He added that the patent is another step towards positioning Nigeria as a hub for bio-innovation, natural products research and high-value utilisation of root and tuber crops.

He congratulated the research team and said the federal government’s recognition of the breakthrough reflects the growing strength of Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem and the potential of local crops to drive sustainable development.

The National Root Crops Research Institute has the statutory mandate to conduct research on the genetic improvement, production, processing, storage and utilisation of root and tuber crops, including yam, cassava, sweet potato, cocoyam, ginger, taro, sugar beet and rizga.

The institute also undertakes national and international research collaborations, short-term training programmes and agricultural extension services in partnership with agencies such as the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services and State Agricultural Development Projects within the Southeast agro-ecological zone.