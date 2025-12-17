Aircraft Crashes In Owerri With Four Onboard

A Cessna 172 aircraft operated by Skypower Express has crashed at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, with four passengers and crew members onboard.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-ASR, departed Kaduna International Airport en route to Port Harcourt before diverting to Owerri after the crew declared an emergency. The crash occurred at about 8:00 pm on the airport premises.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, said the aircraft crashed on the approach area of Runway 17. She noted that no fatalities were recorded.

According to the NSIB, airport emergency services were promptly activated and responded swiftly to the incident. There was no post-crash fire, and flight operations were not disrupted, as the runway remained active with other aircraft taking off safely after the crash.

The Bureau said arrangements are underway to recover and evacuate the aircraft from the crash site to enable a detailed examination of the wreckage. It added that investigation protocols have been officially activated in line with its statutory mandate.

Director-General of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., expressed sympathy with the management of Skypower Express and relief that no lives were lost. He said the Bureau’s investigation team is already working with relevant authorities to secure the site and determine the cause of the accident.

The incident comes days after a private jet owned by Flybird Aviation crash-landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 11 occupants narrowly escaping death. The aircraft, which was en route to Abuja, crash-landed while approaching the airport, prompting an emergency response that ensured the safe evacuation of passengers and crew.