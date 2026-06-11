NCAA grounds private aircraft in Lagos after unauthorized take-off from Delta roadway

Key points

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a private aircraft missed its approach and landed on an Ogwashi-Uku roadway.

All four crew members on board the aircraft exited the vessel safely with no injuries reported.

The aircraft subsequently took off for Lagos without regulatory approval, violating civil aviation regulations.

Upon its arrival in Lagos, the aviation regulatory body immediately grounded the private aircraft.

The operator’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight has been suspended pending an investigation.

Main Story

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has grounded a private aircraft after it executed an emergency landing on a roadway in Delta State and subsequently took off for Lagos without regulatory approval. The aviation authority confirmed that the initial incident occurred on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, near Asaba.

According to details released by the NCAA, the private aircraft missed its flight approach at approximately 07:43 local time, forcing it to land directly on a roadway in the Ogwashi-Uku area near Asaba. All four crew members on board exited the aircraft safely, and no injuries were reported following the unexpected landing. However, preliminary findings revealed that the aircraft later departed the emergency site at around 11:02 GMT, heading to Lagos without securing the mandatory regulatory approvals. Air Traffic Control units were only notified of the flight after the aircraft had already taken off.

The NCAA stated that the unauthorized departure directly violates the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and has triggered a formal regulatory investigation. Upon the plane’s arrival in Lagos, aviation officials immediately grounded the aircraft, and the flight crew members were placed under regulatory review. The authority is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding both the initial emergency landing and the subsequent unapproved departure.

To ensure a comprehensive review, the NCAA has notified the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and is actively coordinating its tracking efforts with the aircraft operator and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency. Meanwhile, the operator’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) has been suspended pending a full evaluation of all operational and maintenance records. The NCAA reaffirmed its strict commitment to maintaining safety, security, and absolute regulatory compliance across Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The Issues

Investigating the operational or mechanical failures that caused the private aircraft to miss its approach and land on a public roadway.

Enforcing strict compliance with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations to prevent operators from bypassing Air Traffic Control protocols.

Auditing the operator’s maintenance logs and flight records during the suspension of their non-commercial operating permit.

What’s Being Said

Addressing the legal breaches of the incident, the regulatory body noted: “This unauthorized departure violates the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) and is under NCAA investigation.”

Reaffirming its institutional mandates, the authority stated: “The NCAA reaffirms its commitment to safety, security, and regulatory compliance in Nigeria’s aviation sector.”

What’s Next

The NCAA and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau will launch a joint technical inquiry into the flight’s logbooks and crew communications.

The affected aircraft will remain detained at the airport terminal in Lagos while the operational investigation runs its course.

The operator will submit its full maintenance registries to regulatory inspectors to appeal the suspension of its Permit for Non-Commercial Flight.

Bottom Line

Following a highly unusual emergency landing on a Delta State roadway, a private aircraft has been grounded in Lagos by the NCAA after its crew staged an unauthorized take-off without regulatory permits, resulting in the immediate suspension of the operator’s flight license.