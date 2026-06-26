Navy recovers 52,600 litres of suspected stolen crude in Rivers

Key points

The Nigerian Navy recovered about 52,600 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Rivers State.

Personnel intercepted two wooden boats during anti-crude oil theft patrols in Okrika.

Materials intended for illegal refining operations were also seized.

The operation was carried out by NNS PATHFINDER under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

Main story

The Nigerian Navy has recovered an estimated 52,600 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and seized materials believed to be intended for illegal refining activities in Rivers State, in a fresh crackdown on oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

According to the Navy, the operation was conducted by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER operating under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

The seizure followed intelligence-led patrols around Ogoloma in Okrika Local Government Area, where naval personnel intercepted two wooden boats suspected to be involved in the movement of illegally obtained petroleum products.

A search of the boats led to the discovery of about 250 sacks containing approximately 52,600 litres of products believed to be stolen crude oil.

The Navy said operatives also recovered equipment and materials associated with the construction of illegal refining sites, suggesting efforts by criminal networks to expand illicit refining activities in the area.

Authorities said the operation disrupted a supply chain that feeds illegal refining camps, preventing the movement of crude oil and equipment that could have been used for unauthorised petroleum processing.

The recovered products and materials have been handled in line with established procedures for anti-crude oil theft operations.

The latest seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to combat crude oil theft, illegal refining and other activities that undermine Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The issues

Crude oil theft remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s petroleum sector, resulting in significant revenue losses, environmental degradation and damage to critical infrastructure.

Illegal refining operations, commonly found in parts of the Niger Delta, rely on stolen crude oil and often cause pollution through unsafe processing methods and oil spills.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance and enforcement operations in recent years to disrupt these networks and protect national economic assets.

What’s being said

“A subsequent search revealed about 250 sacks containing approximately 52,600 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil.” — Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information

“The operation disrupted another attempt by criminal elements to feed Nigeria’s illegal refining value chain, denying economic saboteurs the crude oil and equipment required to sustain their operations.” — Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information

“The successful operation underscores the navy’s sustained operational tempo in dismantling crude oil theft networks, disrupting illegal refining logistics, and protecting Nigeria’s critical oil and gas infrastructure.” — Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information

What’s next

The Navy says it will continue intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling crude oil theft networks and disrupting illegal refining activities across the Niger Delta.

Investigations are also expected to focus on identifying individuals and groups connected to the recovered products and seized materials.

Bottom line

The recovery of more than 52,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil highlights the continuing scale of oil theft in the Niger Delta and the ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt illegal refining operations and protect Nigeria’s oil revenues.