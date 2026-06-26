UN pledges support after deadly Venezuela earthquakes

Key points

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed solidarity with Venezuela following twin earthquakes.

At least 164 people have been confirmed dead, while 971 others were injured.

The UN is supporting rescue and humanitarian efforts in coordination with Venezuelan authorities.

International search-and-rescue teams are being deployed to assist response operations.

Authorities warn the disaster could worsen existing humanitarian and protection challenges.

Main story

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed solidarity with Venezuela after twin earthquakes struck the country, killing at least 164 people and injuring 971 others.

Speaking at UN headquarters in New York, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. The earthquakes struck northern Venezuela late Wednesday, less than a minute apart. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first measured 7.2 magnitude and was centred near San Felipe, while the second registered 7.5 magnitude, making it one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

Initial reports indicate widespread destruction across several states, including the capital, Caracas. Buildings and critical infrastructure have been damaged, basic services disrupted, and rescue teams are searching for people believed to be trapped under debris. Dujarric said the United Nations in Venezuela, working through the Humanitarian Country Team, had mobilised support and was coordinating closely with the government and humanitarian partners. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is facilitating the deployment of international urban search-and-rescue teams, while humanitarian agencies are preparing emergency assistance for affected communities.

Venezuela’s government has declared a state of emergency as international assistance begins to arrive.

The issues

The earthquakes have created a major humanitarian emergency, with concerns growing over casualties, displacement and damage to critical infrastructure.

Humanitarian agencies warn that the disaster could worsen existing vulnerabilities, particularly among displaced people, returnees and communities with limited access to essential services.

There are also concerns about access to healthcare, clean water, housing, education and livelihoods in affected areas, especially if recovery efforts are prolonged.

The scale of the destruction remains unclear in some of the hardest-hit regions, including La Guaira State.

What’s being said

“Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.” — Stéphane Dujarric, UN spokesperson

“The United Nations in Venezuela, including the Humanitarian Country Team, is mobilising assistance and working closely with the Government and our partners to support the response.” — Stéphane Dujarric, UN spokesperson

“The UN and our humanitarian partners have been fully mobilised to support the people of Venezuela.” — Tom Fletcher, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

“Our team in country is in close contact with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and relevant national authorities.” — Tom Fletcher, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

What’s next

International search-and-rescue teams are expected to arrive in Venezuela in the coming hours as authorities continue efforts to locate survivors and assess the full scale of the disaster.

Humanitarian agencies are also expected to expand emergency assistance while damage assessments continue across affected states.

The government and international partners will likely focus on restoring critical infrastructure and basic services while addressing the needs of displaced and vulnerable populations.

Bottom line

The UN and international partners are mobilising emergency support for Venezuela after one of the country’s most devastating earthquakes in decades, with rescue efforts continuing and humanitarian needs expected to grow.