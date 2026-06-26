Nigeria, Netherlands customs deepen partnership on trade, border security

Key points

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Netherlands Customs have signed a joint declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The agreement focuses on trade facilitation, border security, intelligence sharing and combating transnational crime.

Both customs administrations plan to collaborate on capacity building, customs modernisation and supply chain security.

The partnership builds on reciprocal visits between the two agencies in 2025 and 2026.

Main story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Customs Administration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands have formalised a new phase of cooperation aimed at improving trade facilitation, strengthening border management and tackling transnational organised crime.

The partnership was sealed through the signing of a joint declaration in Brussels by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and the Director-General of Netherlands Customs, Nanette van Schelven.

According to the NCS, the agreement follows a series of high-level engagements between both customs administrations focused on customs modernisation, intelligence sharing, compliance management and enforcement cooperation.

The declaration establishes a framework for deeper collaboration through training, knowledge exchange, technical support and the development of joint operational initiatives. It is also expected to support efforts to improve border efficiency, strengthen supply chain security and promote legitimate international trade.

Customs authorities from both countries identified several priority areas for cooperation, including risk management, cargo clearance systems, border control, trade facilitation, capacity development and the fight against illicit trade.

The agreement builds on a bilateral working visit by the Nigerian Customs leadership to the Netherlands in October 2025 and a follow-up visit by a Dutch customs delegation to Nigeria in March 2026.

Both parties acknowledged Nigeria’s strategic role as one of West Africa’s largest economies and a key trading partner of the Netherlands, stressing that stronger customs cooperation is essential for facilitating commerce while addressing increasingly sophisticated cross-border criminal activities.

The declaration also reflects growing concerns about the international trafficking of narcotics, counterfeit products, wildlife products and weapons, all of which require coordinated responses among customs authorities.

Officials said the partnership is expected to enhance intelligence sharing, improve enforcement capabilities and strengthen efforts to secure global supply chains without disrupting legitimate trade flows.

The issues

As international trade expands, customs administrations face increasing pressure to balance trade facilitation with security responsibilities.

The rise of transnational organised crime, including drug trafficking, counterfeit goods smuggling and illegal arms movement, has made cross-border cooperation more important than ever.

For Nigeria, improving customs efficiency is also critical to boosting trade competitiveness, increasing revenue collection and supporting economic growth under regional and global trade agreements.

Partnerships with more technologically advanced customs administrations can help accelerate customs modernisation and improve operational effectiveness.

What’s being said

“The declaration highlighted growing concerns over trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, counterfeit goods, wildlife products and weapons, noting that these threats require coordinated international responses.” — Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesperson

“The Netherlands Customs have demonstrated immense value of international cooperation in addressing emerging trade and border management challenges.” — Bashir Adeniyi, Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service

“Both administrations face similar challenges in an increasingly interconnected global trading environment.” — Nanette van Schelven, Director-General, Netherlands Customs

“Closer collaboration would promote mutual learning, strengthen operational capabilities and improve efforts to tackle transnational organised crime while supporting efficient and transparent trade processes.” — Nanette van Schelven, Director-General, Netherlands Customs

What’s next

Both customs administrations are expected to develop a joint work plan that will outline specific areas of cooperation, training programmes and operational frameworks.

The agreement is also expected to lead to increased intelligence sharing, joint capacity-building initiatives and stronger collaboration on customs enforcement and trade facilitation.

Bottom line

The new customs partnership reflects a growing recognition that trade facilitation and border security are increasingly interconnected, with Nigeria and the Netherlands seeking to strengthen both through closer cooperation and intelligence-driven enforcement.