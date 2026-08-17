China-Egypt lab drives solar technology development in Africa

Key Points

Joint laboratory is supporting solar research and photovoltaic technology development in Egypt.

Egypt produced its first locally made half-cut solar cell in 2023.

The facility has developed solar applications for electricity, water pumping and purification.

Partners plan to turn the laboratory into a regional renewable energy innovation centre.

Main Story

A China-Egypt research partnership is helping to expand photovoltaic technology development and local solar manufacturing in Egypt.

The China-Egypt Belt and Road Joint Laboratory on Renewable Energy, located on Karaman Island in Sohag, southern Egypt, brings together researchers from both countries to develop and test solar technologies.

The facility operates in cooperation with Egypt’s Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) and has established research and production capabilities covering several stages of photovoltaic development.

One of its major achievements came in October 2023, when Egypt produced its first locally manufactured half-cut solar cell. The country followed this with its first locally produced high-efficiency half-cell solar module the following month.

Mohamed Zahran, an ASRT professor, attributed the breakthroughs partly to the laboratory’s support for research and local production.

The laboratory has equipment for photovoltaic manufacturing and testing, alongside facilities designed to support research under desert conditions.

The partnership combines Egypt’s strong solar resource with China’s experience in photovoltaic technology, equipment and supply chains. Egypt receives about 3,000 hours of full sunshine annually, creating favourable conditions for solar power development.

Researchers have also used the facility to develop demonstration projects covering both grid-connected and off-grid solar systems. Other applications include solar-powered water pumping and water purification.

Aref Eliwa, an ASRT professor, said the laboratory had created a platform for scientists from both countries to work jointly on technologies suited to Egypt’s environmental conditions.

The collaboration has also focused on technical challenges affecting solar-cell performance, including issues associated with high-resistance dense-grid cells.

According to the researchers, the work has contributed to improving cell efficiency and developing photovoltaic products better suited to local solar conditions.

The partners are now looking to expand the laboratory beyond research and testing by developing it into a regional renewable energy innovation centre.

The planned expansion will cover joint research, technology demonstrations, technical training and the promotion of renewable energy solutions.

The Issues

Egypt is seeking to expand its domestic solar technology capabilities while adapting photovoltaic products to its environmental conditions. The China-Egypt partnership provides technical expertise and research infrastructure to support that effort.

What’s Being Said

“The joint lab is the core driver behind these achievements, providing comprehensive support for our technological breakthroughs and independent production.” – Mohamed Zahran, professor at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology.

“Through the invaluable platform of the joint lab, scientists from China and Egypt can carry out deep cooperation and drive joint innovation.” – Aref Eliwa, professor at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology.

What’s Next

The partners plan to develop the laboratory into a regional renewable energy innovation centre, with expanded research, technology demonstration, training and renewable energy activities.

Bottom Line

The China-Egypt laboratory is moving beyond solar research into local technology development and manufacturing, with plans to use the facility as a platform for renewable energy innovation across Egypt and potentially the wider African market.