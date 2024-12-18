SEC to Penalize Quoted Companies For Failing To Publish Financial Results On Websites

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warns all quoted companies in Nigeria to ensure they publish their periodic financial returns on their websites simultaneously with submissions to the SEC and relevant exchanges. Starting in January 2025, penalties will apply to companies that fail to comply.

The SEC highlights that this practice violates Rules 39 and 41 of its Regulations, which require the public availability of financial information to ensure transparency and support informed investment decisions.

The SEC stresses the importance of publishing financial results on company websites, providing immediate access to this information for the investing public.

Timely disclosures are emphasized as essential for effective shareholder engagement and investor decision-making.

The SEC states, “Beginning January 2025, any company that fails to comply with these rules, particularly regarding the filing of periodic returns and simultaneous publication on their website, will face appropriate penalties.”