CBN Injects Fresh $210million into Forex Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has released the sum of $210million, to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the foreign exchange market.

The apex bank offered $100million to authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got boosted with the sum of $55 million.

Figures obtained from the Bank on Wednesday, 20th June, 2018, customers needing foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated the sum of $55 million.

It will be recalled that the CBN last Thursday, June 14, 2018 intervened to the tune of $343.06 million to cater for requests in the retail segment of the forex market.