Naira Sustains Momentum at N362/$ at Parallel Market

- June 21, 2018
The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday, June 20, remained strong against the United States of America Dollar at parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market –

The local currency closed at the rate of N362 against the greenback at the black market on Wednesday. Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira exchanged at the rate of N486 and closed at the rate of N420 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile trading at the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment on Tuesday saw the local currency exchanging at N360 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N489 and N423, respectively.

The naira, however, traded at N360.25 to a dollar at the investors’ window, with a total volume of N168.13 million.  The Nigerian currency also closed at N305.85 at the CBN window.

 

