Naira Stays Unchanged at N365/$ At Black Market

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, September 7, maintained momentum against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market.

The local currency remained unchanged against the greenback at the black market closing at the rate of N365 to the dollar.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira traded at the rate of N472 at the black market anfd closed at the rate of N432 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Last week the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, spiked the volume of forex intervention for the week to 547 million dollars as against 195 million dollars offered the previous week.

The CBN spokesman, Mr Isaac Okorafor in a statement in Abuja, said that the intervention would give a boost to the nation’s currency to maintain stability against rivals at the currency market.