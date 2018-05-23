Naira Loses Momentum at Parallel Market closes at N364/$

The Nigerian Naira, on Tuesday, May 22, depreciated against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency at the black market exchanged at the rate of N364 against the greenback at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The Nigerian currency had on Monday, May 21, exchanged at the rate of N363 against the dollar at the black market.

However, the Naira lost one point against the greenback on Tuesday, to close market for the day at N364

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira traded at the rate of N498 and closed at the rate of N430 against the European Single Currency, Euro.