NSE Index Down 0.43% As Bear Tightens Reins

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, May 22, extended the losing streak recorded in previous trading sessions.

Consequently, the All Share Index, ASI of the bourse depreciated by 0.43% following sell offs in most sectors.

Similarly, market breadth index closed negative with 19 gainers paired against 34 stocks that declined.

Ikeja Hotel added 9.68% to emerge the day’s biggest gainer, while Eterna slumped by 8.55% to emerge the worst performing stock.

Sectorial Performance showed NSE Oil & Gas Index tumbled by 0.79%, largely driven by the losses in Eterna Oil, Mobil, Japaul Oil and Oando.

NSE Consumer Goods Index dropped by 0.47%, due to the sell-off in HoneyWellFlour, Dangote Sugar, FlourMill, Dangote Sugar and Nigerian Breweries.

NSE Banking Index tumbled by0.39%, following the decline in FCMB, FBNH, UBA , Zenith Bank and guaranty Trust Bank.

NSE Industrial Index advanced by 0.03%, largely driven by the 5% growth in CCNN.

At the close of trading, Ikeja Hotel was the most actively traded with 35million units of shares worth N70.5million.