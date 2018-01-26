Naira Leaps to N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Currency on Thursday, January 25, surged against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market.

At the Black Market, the Naira traded at the rate of N363 against the Greenback. Against the British Pound Sterling the local currency traded at the rate of N505 and traded at the rate of N442 against the European Single Currency.

The Naira closed at N360.54 to the dollar at the investors’ window. Meanwhile, at the Bureau de Change, BDC, segment the naira traded at N362 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N505 and N442, respectively.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window, the Naira traded at N305.65 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N431.97 and N377.08, respectively.