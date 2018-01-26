MANUFACTURING JOB | Lafarge Group Graduate Trainee Program 2018

- January 26, 2018
Lafarge Group – Created in 1833, Lafarge group, headquartered in France, is the world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in three of its activities: No 1 worldwide in Cement, No 2 worldwide in Aggregates & Concrete, and No 3 worldwide in Gypsum.

Located in 62 countries with 64,000 employees, Lafarge is a world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in its Cement, Aggregates & Concrete businesses. In 2013, Lafarge posted sales of 15.1 billion euros.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Ashaka, Gombe

Summary

  • Application is open to young Nigerian Graduates seeking to gain employment into Ashaka Cement, a part of the Lafarge Group.
  • Lafarge Africa is reputed for offering its employees exciting careers with a meaning. This includes personal development opportunities, international mobility, and safe and attractive working conditions.
  • This Application, which is part of the CSR initiative of Lafarge Africa, is open to all suitable candidates with preference to candidates that are indigenes of the North-Eastern states of Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe.

Requirements/Qualification

  • Minimum of a Second Class Lower Degree or HND Upper credit
  • Must have completed NYSC
  • Must not be above the 30 years as at 31st December 2018.

Application Closing Date
31st January, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: Candidates are to note that test and Interviews will be held in Ashaka, Gombe States in the first week of February.

