MANUFACTURING JOB | Lafarge Group Graduate Trainee Program 2018

Lafarge Group – Created in 1833, Lafarge group, headquartered in France, is the world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in three of its activities: No 1 worldwide in Cement, No 2 worldwide in Aggregates & Concrete, and No 3 worldwide in Gypsum.

Located in 62 countries with 64,000 employees, Lafarge is a world leader in building materials, with top-ranking positions in its Cement, Aggregates & Concrete businesses. In 2013, Lafarge posted sales of 15.1 billion euros.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Trainee

Location: Ashaka, Gombe

Summary

Application is open to young Nigerian Graduates seeking to gain employment into Ashaka Cement, a part of the Lafarge Group.

Lafarge Africa is reputed for offering its employees exciting careers with a meaning. This includes personal development opportunities, international mobility, and safe and attractive working conditions.

This Application, which is part of the CSR initiative of Lafarge Africa, is open to all suitable candidates with preference to candidates that are indigenes of the North-Eastern states of Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe.

Requirements/Qualification

Minimum of a Second Class Lower Degree or HND Upper credit

Must have completed NYSC

Must not be above the 30 years as at 31st December 2018.

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: Candidates are to note that test and Interviews will be held in Ashaka, Gombe States in the first week of February.