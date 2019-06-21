NAFDAC Set to Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat and Atrazine products by farmers.

The agency said it would mount evidence that the products hurt applicators and the environment.

Dr Husman Bukar, the Director, Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products Directorate, NAFDAC, said this at the launch of a herbicide (Lifeline), produced by United Phosphorous Limited (UPL).

The product launched at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, was also developed with UPL, IITA and Springfield Agro Company Lagos.

Bukar said the decision was coming at a time when new herbicides that are safer and environmentally friendly were being registered in Nigeria.

“A date for the ban has not been announced but it will happen very soon. Paraquat has been banned in several countries and we cannot continue to allow it to come into Nigeria,” he said.

He also announced stricter measures to curtail the use of Sniper (Dichlorvos or 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate) in homes to end the abuse of the pesticide which in recent times had been associated with suicides in Nigeria.

“Recently, some suicide cases have been associated with people drinking Sniper, henceforth, we call on the agro-chemical industry to enhance their distribution channels so that this product (Sniper) gets to only accredited distributors and marketers.

“We have also placed a ban on the manufacture of smaller packs of Snipper which are easily purchased for household use.

“On the use of glyphosate by farmers, NAFDAC has placed a ban on glyphosate-based formulations with tallow-amine (an emulsifier and wetting agent for agrochemical formulations.

“Agrochemical companies have been given the grace period of between now and December 2019 to withdraw all glyphosate formulations with tallow-amine from the Nigerian market,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Shanni Srivastava, the UPL Country Manager, said his company was working towards ensuring that only safer and environmentally friendly herbicides are introduced in the Nigerian market for the benefit of farmers.

He said the debut of Lifeline was to offer a better and safer alternative to paraquat which in several countries in Africa had been banned.

On his part, the President of the Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr Aminu Abubakar, described Lifeline as an excellent weed control herbicide in maize.

Abubakar said that most of the maize farmers were now using the product and commended UPL for inaugurating the product in Nigeria.

He also commended IITA and Springfield Agrochemicals for collaborating with UPL to ensure that Nigerian farmers benefited from the innovation.

Mr Tope Olabokunde, a cassava farmer, who participated in the Technologies for African Agriculture Transformation (TAAT) programme where Lifeline was used by researchers from IITA, said the product was a good controller of weeds.