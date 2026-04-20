NAFDAC raises alarm over suspected counterfeit toothpaste circulating in Kaduna

Key points

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control alerts public over fake toothpaste in Kaduna State.

Suspected counterfeit products linked to “Coglaet ActivGel” and “Coglaet Herbal” mimic Colgate branding.

Agency warns of health risks, confiscates products, and launches investigation.

Main story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public health alert over the circulation of unregistered and suspected counterfeit toothpaste products in Kaduna State, warning consumers of potential health risks.

In Public Alert No. 022/2026, the agency said its Post-Marketing Surveillance Directorate received a complaint concerning the distribution of fake toothpaste products falsely associated with the Colgate brand.

Following the report, NAFDAC officials conducted an inspection at a retail outlet where the products were allegedly being sold. Two suspicious items were discovered — labelled Coglaet ActivGel 100g and Coglaet Herbal 100g — both bearing similarities to established oral care branding.

The agency confirmed that the products are neither registered nor approved for sale in Nigeria. During questioning, the shop owner reportedly stated that the items were supplied by a door-to-door vendor but could not provide any documentation or proof of purchase. The products were subsequently confiscated.

NAFDAC stressed that unregistered and counterfeit regulated products bypass mandatory quality assurance processes, making them potentially harmful to consumers.

The issues

The incident highlights ongoing challenges with counterfeit consumer goods in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical and personal care markets. Fake products, particularly those mimicking trusted brands, pose risks ranging from mild oral irritation to more severe health complications due to unknown chemical composition.

It also raises concerns about informal distribution channels, including door-to-door sales, which remain difficult to regulate and monitor effectively.

What’s being said

NAFDAC reiterated that all regulated products must undergo strict safety, quality, and efficacy checks before being approved for public use.

The agency warned consumers to remain vigilant, especially when purchasing products from informal vendors or unverified sources.

It encouraged the public to report suspected substandard or falsified products via its nearest offices, toll-free line (0800-162-3322), or email (sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng).

What’s next

NAFDAC said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the counterfeit products and identify those responsible for their distribution. Enforcement actions are expected once the culprits are apprehended.

Bottom line

NAFDAC has urged Nigerians to prioritise safety by buying only registered products, warning that counterfeit toothpaste in circulation could pose serious public health risks if left unchecked.