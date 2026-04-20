Lagos unveils cybersecurity guidelines as Nigeria faces $500m annual cyber loss

Keypoints

The Lagos State Government has officially released a comprehensive set of cybersecurity guidelines to protect businesses, residents, and public institutions.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated that Nigeria loses approximately $500 million (about ₦250 billion) annually to cybercrime.

The framework provides scalable best practices for small businesses, large enterprises, and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

These guidelines are not regulatory mandates but serve as a resource aligned with the Cybercrime Act (2024) and the Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023).

The document was developed by the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Council, chaired by Prof. Fene Osakwe, in collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

Main Story

Lagos is doubling down on its digital defenses as it transitions into a fully integrated smart city. On Sunday, April 19, 2026, the state government unveiled a new cybersecurity framework designed to safeguard Africa’s fastest-growing technology ecosystem.

According to Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, the urgency of this initiative is underscored by the staggering $500 million that Nigeria loses every year to digital bad actors—a figure that threatens the state’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive digital hub.

The newly issued guidelines offer a roadmap for everyone from roadside entrepreneurs to multinational corporations. Rather than imposing rigid laws, the state is providing a toolkit of actionable recommendations that allow organizations to innovate without leaving their digital doors unlocked.

The government emphasized that a cybersecure Lagos is not just about stopping hackers; it is about building the “digital trust” necessary to attract foreign investment and ensure that residents can use online services without fear of data exfiltration or financial loss.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the adoption gap; because these guidelines are not “regulatory mandates,” there is a risk that many small businesses may ignore them until they suffer a breach.

Authorities must solve the problem of digital literacy, as high-level frameworks are only effective if the average business owner understands how to implement them. Furthermore, there is a sophisticated threat risk; recent reports from NITDA highlight a wave of ransomware targeting government infrastructure and tier-1 banks, suggesting that even the most prepared institutions are under constant fire. To succeed, Lagos must complement these guidelines with a robust “cyber-response team” that can provide real-time support when a local business is targeted.

What’s Being Said

These guidelines are not intended as a regulatory instrument but rather as a resource to equip stakeholders with actionable guidance, stated Gbenga Omotoso.

Prof. Fene Osakwe, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council, noted that the framework is a “decisive step” toward building a resilient, future-ready digital economy.

What’s Next

The guidelines are now available for public download at the official Lagos State Government website for immediate implementation by businesses and MDAs.

Periodic reviews are scheduled to ensure the framework stays ahead of emerging threats like AI-driven phishing and sophisticated ransomware.

A series of stakeholder workshops is expected to be launched by the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology to help small businesses integrate these practices.

Collaboration with national bodies like NITDA is likely to intensify to ensure that Lagos’ local guidelines remain in sync with evolving federal cyber laws.

Bottom Line

Lagos is sending a clear message: in the 21st century, digital security is just as important as physical infrastructure. By providing a clear roadmap for cyber safety, the state is making sure that its $500 million vulnerability doesn’t stand in the way of its smart city dreams.