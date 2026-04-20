ADC raises alarm over alleged plan to reintegrate repentant terrorists, warns of national security risks

Key points

African Democratic Congress (ADC) criticises reported federal government plans to reintegrate “repentant terrorists” into society

Party warns policy may undermine justice, accountability, and national security efforts

ADC calls for stronger prosecution, victim-centred justice, and clearer deradicalisation framework

Main story

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed strong reservations over reported plans by the Tinubu administration to reintegrate hundreds of individuals described as “repentant terrorists” into Nigerian society.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that the move reflects what it described as a lack of clarity and seriousness in the government’s approach to national security.

The ADC criticised earlier official rhetoric that has referred to former insurgents as “brothers” and “prodigal sons,” insisting that terrorism should not be framed in familial or moral terms.

According to the party, terrorism remains a sustained and organised violent campaign against the Nigerian state, with devastating human and economic consequences. It warned that any policy perceived to soften accountability could weaken ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The opposition party further questioned the absence of clear public guidelines on prosecution, vetting, and post-reintegration monitoring of former insurgents, arguing that such gaps risk exposing affected communities to renewed threats.

The issues

At the centre of the controversy is Nigeria’s deradicalisation and reintegration approach for individuals who have surrendered from insurgent groups.

The ADC raised concerns over:

Lack of transparency in determining who qualifies for reintegration

Absence of publicly known prosecution or justice processes for offenders

Unclear safeguards for communities receiving reintegrated individuals

Perceived imbalance between rehabilitation efforts and criminal accountability

The party warned that reintegration without justice could undermine victims’ trust and weaken deterrence against future violence.

What’s being said

The ADC maintained that terrorism must be treated as an existential threat requiring firmness, legal accountability, and institutional clarity.

It stated that any approach that prioritises reintegration without due process risks sending the wrong signal to victims and potential perpetrators alike.

The party said: “Reintegration without justice is not reconciliation; it is injustice,” stressing that national security decisions must prioritise competence, discipline, and the rule of law.

What’s next

The ADC called on the federal government to provide clear explanations on:

Criteria used to classify individuals as safe for reintegration

Legal processes applied to former combatants

Monitoring systems after reintegration

Engagement with affected communities and victims

The party also indicated that its policy approach, if in government, would prioritise prosecution of serious crimes, structured rehabilitation frameworks, and victim-centred justice systems.

Bottom line

The ADC’s statement adds to ongoing national debate over Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy, particularly the balance between rehabilitation and accountability. While the federal government continues its deradicalisation efforts, opposition voices are demanding greater transparency, stronger legal processes, and clearer safeguards to ensure national security is not compromised.