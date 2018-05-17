Mutual Benefit Assurance to Proposes 2 Kobo Dividend

The board of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has recommended the payment of 2 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share to its shareholders.

The insurer made this disclosure in a notice to the investing public published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, earlier in the week.

Mutual Benefits Assurance revealed that the dividend would be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at June 13, 2018 and to those who have completed the e-dividend registration and have mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly to their bank accounts.

It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is available on the website of the Registrar at https://meristemregistrars.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Meristem_MandateForm_2018.pdf.

The firm said after downloading and completing the form, they should submit it to the Registrar or their respective banks.

Meanwhile, the company has scheduled Wednesday, June 27, 2018 for its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting will take place at the Premier Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State by 11am.