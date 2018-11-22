Music Star BankyW to Auction SUV for Charity

Nigerian Music star, Olubankole Wellington, a.k.a Banky W says his nine- year old Range Rover Sports will be auctioned for charity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the car had been a subject of ridiculed when two ladies released a video `dragging and stalking’ Banky on social media for driving an old car in spite of his class and status.

The music star and actor disclosed this in a video posted on his Instagram page, stating that the car had served him for nine years and it was time to let it go for charity course.

He said that the money would be donated to “Vocational School for the Blind” in Oshodi, Lagos and the “Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund”.

“This Range Rover has been so good to my Madam and I, but this Saturday, Nov 24 we are auctioning it to raise money for The School for the Blind, and for @pinkoaktrust…

“If you’re looking for a used Car, buy this piece of Nigerian Pop Culture history instead. It has been in more videos and movies than any other option out there lol.

“It was also the subject of a stalker video some months ago. Point being, it’s famous, and these charities need our help.

“So come through on Saturday and bid on this and many more cars… Hit up @cars45ng @carsbazr with any questions #Carsbazrliveauctuon #Cars45BankyWCharityChallenge #BuyBankysRange #hope19,” he captioned the video.

“Also, it is a 2008 Range Rover Sport, not a 1999. Amen and Lol. Oh, and additionally, it’s currently for sale to the highest bidder.

“I had decided last month that I’d sell it, and whatever I got for it, I’d hand over to the “Vocational School for the Blind” in Oshodi and the “Pink Oak Cancer Trust Fund.’’

Banky W further explained that the car would be auctioned online with autograph of his celebrity friends to enable him raise funds to support his aunt, who works as a volunteer in the school.

“You see, I’ve never found it necessary to own more than one car. Mostly because I can only ever DRIVE one car at a time; and when I bought the car in 2011, I promised myself that I would never buy another car until I owned the home I live in.

“To me, owning a nice car might help me LOOK like I was doing okay, but owning a nice home would help me KNOW. The way my mind is set up…what good is owning a Rolls Royce, if I’m still paying rent on the house I park it in?” he wrote.

He started singing at a young age in the church choir and started his record label E.M.E in 2002 while still studying.

After moving to Nigeria in 2009, he established the label in Lagos.

Banky W has signed artists like Niyola, Shaydee, Skales and Wizkid to the label at the time.

His breakthrough debut studio album, Back in the Building was released in 2005.

He wrote the first theme song of Etisalat Nigeria titled “0809ja for life”.