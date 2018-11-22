Renmoney Unveils New Office

Leading consumer finance company, Renmoney, on November 7, 2018, officially declared open its new corporate headquarters. The head office, which was formerly at 89 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos is now located only a few blocks away at No. 23, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

From contemporary meeting rooms to alternative work spaces, the building has been designed to spark creative energy and innovation as employees work to build more convenient solutions for customers. Partitions/cubicles are a thing of the past and the new open space architecture enables easier communication across the company, while maintaining the privacy required by certain departments. Meeting room names are drawn from some of Renmoney’s core values: integrity, service, innovation, data and excellence.

Tobi Boshoro, Renmoney CEO, summed up the rationale behind the move with one word: ‘convenience’. “Convenience is extremely important to us as a fintech business. Convenience for our esteemed customers – making loans accessible anywhere, anytime, from your mobile phones and computers or our phone lines and branch network”, she said.

Renmoney has experienced remarkable growth since 2012 from a single office at inception, to five branches across Lagos. Tobi said: “Our staff strength has increased and we have in turn experienced exponential growth in our customer base. It became imperative for us to move into an office that would not only comfortably accommodate our people, but more importantly, enable us build more convenient service experiences for our customers”.

The new Renmoney office was designed by Spacefinish, a Nigerian design agency that also designed the Andela, Google and Venture Garden Group offices, among others.