Murtala Muhammed Airport Customs Generates ₦202.9bn In 2025, Exceeds Revenue Target

The Murtala Muhammed Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded ₦202.9 billion in revenue in 2025, surpassing its annual target and marking a 13 per cent increase over the ₦181.01 billion generated in 2024.

The revenue, which accrued from January to December 2025, translated to a 113 per cent performance against the command’s approved target for the year, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller G.A. Otunla, has said.

Otunla attributed the improved performance to enhanced trader compliance, tighter monitoring of import transactions, early detection of infractions and sustained efforts to block revenue leakages.

“This achievement is the result of improved compliance by traders, effective monitoring of import transactions, timely detection of irregularities and deliberate measures to curb revenue leakages,” he said.

The Murtala Muhammed Area Command oversees customs operations at Nigeria’s busiest international airport, where officers manage high-value air cargo, passenger baggage and time-sensitive imports. Industry observers note that performance at the command often mirrors broader trends in air cargo trade and revenue mobilisation across the country.

Revenue growth at the airport command is particularly significant for the national economy, as air freight accounts for a substantial share of high-value imports, including pharmaceuticals, machinery and critical industrial inputs. Increased customs revenue also strengthens government funding for public services while supporting trade facilitation at one of Nigeria’s most strategic gateways.

Otunla commended officers of the command for their dedication and professionalism, while also acknowledging the cooperation of other security and regulatory agencies operating at the airport, as well as compliant traders and licensed customs agents.

“The cooperation of sister agencies, the commitment of our officers and the support of compliant traders and licensed customs agents were key to this outstanding performance,” he said.

Looking ahead, the CAC reaffirmed the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability and sustained stakeholder engagement, noting that revenue generation would continue to align with the broader mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service to facilitate legitimate trade.

He added that the command would intensify the use of digital cargo tracking and strengthen risk management systems in 2026, further enhancing efficiency and compliance.