Tin Can Island Customs Hits N1.61trn Revenue, Surpasses 2025 Target

The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.61 trillion in revenue in 2025, surpassing its approved annual target and setting a new record in the command’s history.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Frank Onyeka, said the performance reflected improved operational efficiency and the impact of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime trade framework.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Oscar Ivara, Onyeka disclosed that the command exceeded its 2025 revenue target of N1.524 trillion by more than N85.2 billion, describing the feat as one of the highest revenue surpluses ever recorded by the command.

According to him, the achievement was the result of collective effort, transparency and sustained reforms rather than individual endeavour.

“A tree can never make a forest. This achievement was not mine alone. Our officers have worked tirelessly, and much is expected of us because much has been entrusted to us,” Onyeka said.

The revenue milestone was marked with an award ceremony in Lagos, where officers and men of the command were recognised for their dedication and professionalism. Ivara said the ceremony underscored a growing culture of excellence, accountability and performance-driven recognition within the command.

Onyeka attributed the strong revenue performance to key operational reforms, including the deployment of the B’Odogwu clearance system and the implementation of the Time Release Study (TRS), both designed to reduce cargo clearance delays, streamline procedures and enhance trade facilitation at the port.

He noted that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, recently unveiled the official TRS report during the 2026 International Customs Day celebrations, where the Tin Can Island Port Command’s performance was highlighted as a major national benchmark.

Despite prevailing economic and operational challenges, Onyeka said the reforms had strengthened the command’s capacity to facilitate legitimate trade while ensuring strict regulatory compliance.

He expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General, industry stakeholders, partner agencies and officers of the command for their sustained cooperation and support.

Responding on behalf of the award recipients, the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Administration, Essien Esiet, described the recognition as both an honour and a motivation to further raise professional and operational standards at the port.